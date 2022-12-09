DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Dec 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 9Swedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesMixed VeggiesWheat BreadPearsSherbetMO: Veggie BurgerSO: Taco SaladDecember 12Turkey/Cheddar Sand.ColeslawLeaf LettuceTomato SliceApple JuiceFruited CrispMO: Cheese SandwichDecember 13LasagnaGreen BeansWheat RollFruit MedleyPuddingMO: Veggie LasagnaDecember 14DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Beef and Bean StewBiscuitSpinach/Tomato SaladDressingBananaCookieMO: Meatless Egg BakeDecember 15Boneless Chicken CacciatorePastaGarlic BreadCarrotsApplesauceMO: Mac N CheeseDecember 16BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFruit MedleyDessertMO: Veggie SausageSO: Garden Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Visiting associate pastor at DeForest and Bristol parishes arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing DeForest students with increased access to mental health services Wrestling: Young Norskies look to generate excitement Lifelong DeForest man, newspaper publisher, dies at 82 Girls basketball: Norskies bounce back at Sauk Prairie to win fourth in a row Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin