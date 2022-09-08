DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 8, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save September 9Pot RoastParsley PotatoesGreen BeansWheat Dinner RollFruited CrispMO: Veggie PattySeptember 12Honey Baked ChickenBrown RicePeasFrench BreadOrange WedgesFruit PieMO: Veggie ChickenSeptember 13Chicken TendersYamsBroccoliFrench BreadAmbrosia SaladMO: Egg BakeSeptember 14DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFresh Fruit CupMini DanishMO: Cheese SandwichSeptember 15Bread Fish SandwichWheat BunBaby Red PotatoesCalifornia Blend VeggiesWatermelonPuddingMO: Veggie PattySeptember 16Chicken Ranch SaladRanch DressingMandarin OrangesMuffinIce CreamMO: No Meat, add beans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Cross country: Oberg wins Norski Invite, DeForest boys take first as a team Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements Yahara Elementary principal adds Safety Coordinator to district role 13th annual Yahara Riverfest in DeForest is Sept. 10 Football: Norskies drop to 0-3 after close loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin