DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 27, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 27Pot RoastParsley PotatoesCarrotsPeachesWheat RollCookieMO: Veggie PattySO: Taco SaladJanuary 30SpaghettiMeatballsCornGarlic BreadFruit CocktailPuddingMO: Veggie CrumblesJanuary 31Roast ChickenMashed Potatoes/GravyBroccoliSourdough BreadPearsJell-OMO: Veggie ChickenFebruary 1DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Parmesan TilapiaCheesy PotatoesGreen BeansWheat RollMixed BerriesIce CreamMO: Rice/BeansFebruary 2Ground Hog DayChicken and BiscuitPeasCarrotsBlushing PearsCookieMO: Veggie ChickenFebruary 3TurkeyMashed Potato/GravySquashWheat RollCranberriesYogurtMO: Veggie BurgerSO: Garden Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system DeForest man arrested on multiple child pornography charges DeForest doctor identifies natural path to immunity Guardian of DeForest history remembered in passing Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!