DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 20BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFruit MedleyDessertMO: Cheese SandwichSO: Chicken Salad No PastaJanuary 23Salisbury SteakMashed PotatoesMixed VeggiesWheat RollApplesauceCookieMO: Veggie PattyJanuary 24Minestrone SoupRoast Beef Sandwich on White BunLettuce/Tomato SlicesFruited ApplesauceSpice Cake w/ ToppingMO: Cheese SandwichJanuary 25DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Tater Tot CasseroleGreen BeansWheat RollMixed BerriesIce CreamMO: Mac N CheeseJanuary 26BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGOBreaded FishPotato WedgesBaked BeansApplesauceRye BreadCakeMO: Meatless Egg BakeJanuary 27Pot RoastParsley PotatoesCarrotsPeachesWheat RollCookieMO: Veggie PattySO: Taco Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system Football: Koslowski steps down as defensive coordinator DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee Cooper, Luna most popular DeForest dog names in 2022; 2023 dog licenses now available Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!