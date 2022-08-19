DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 19, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 12Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsBananaJell-OMO: Veggie SoupAugust 15Roast ChickenGarlic Mashed PotatoesBrussel SproutsWheat Dinner RollStrawberriesCakeMO: Veggie LasagnaAugust 16Lemon Baked FishBaby Red PotatoesCarrotsPeachesWheat Dinner RollPuddingMO: Veggie Egg BakeAugust 17Deforest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chef’s SaladNutri Grain BarOrange WedgesFrozen YogurtMO: Beans, no meatAugust 18BBQ RibCornBaked BeansWheat Dinner RollGrapesPuddingMO: Cheese SandwichAugust 19Seafood Pasta SaladTomato WedgeChinese Cabbage SaladWheat BreadMixed MelonItalian IceMO: Veggie Pasta SaladAugust 22Stuffed ChickenMashed PotatoGreen BeansApplesauceWheat Dinner RollIce CreamMO: Veggie ChickenAugust 23Pork Loin and GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsCantaloupeRye BreadFruited CrispMO: Veggie PattyAugust 24DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken SaladLettuce LeafCroissantColeslawPearsSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichAugust 25BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGOCheeseburgerTomato, Onion, LettuceWheat BunCalico BeansPotato WedgesWatermelonCakeMO: Veggie PattyAugust 26Chicken Pasta Salad w/grapesTomato WedgePickled BeetsWheat BreadCookieMO: Pasta salad w/ veggiesAugust 29Philly Cheesesteak Sand.Sautéed Peppers, Onions, mushroomsPea SaladPineapplePuddingMO: Cheese SandwichAugust 30Egg Strata/OmeletsHash brownsPork SausageBroccoliMuffinOrange JuiceMO: No meat omeletAugust 31DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Turkey w/ Lettuce, Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Carrots, Black Beans, DressingMuffinBananaMO: No meat, add egg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 15-year-old from DeForest connected to Lodi burglary Norskies host rival Waunakee in 2022 season gridiron opener Golf carts in Morrisonville discussed by Windsor Village Board Deacons overcome 3 Monona home runs to advance to Home Talent Eastern Section final Third-place finishes for DeForest's Hegarty, Wells and doubles team in girls' tennis at Dane County Invite Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin