DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 14, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 17Swedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesMixed VeggiesWheat BreadPearsSherbetMO: Veggie BurgerOct. 18Turkey/Cheddar Sand.ColeslawLettuce Leaf/Tomato Sl.Apple JuiceFruited CrispMO: Cheese SandwichOct. 19DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:LasagnaGreen BeansWheat RollFruit MedleyPuddingMO: Veggie LasagnaOct. 20Beef and Bean StewBaking Powder BiscuitSpinach/Tomato SaladDressingApplesauceCookieMO: Veggie SoupOct. 21Boneless Chicken CacciatorePastaGarlic BreadCarrotsBananaMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chef’s Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Windsor Village Board approves expanded golf cart use, withholds support on development concept Cross country: DeForest girls win Koshkonong Classic Dane County budget proposal invests in DeForest, Windsor area Volleyball: Norskies finish third at Badger East tourney Girls swimming: DeForest wins triangular with Beaver Dam, Lodi Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin