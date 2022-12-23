DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Dec 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save December 23Center closedDecember 26Center closedDecember 27Italian Beef & GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsWheat RollPineappleFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie PattyDecember 28DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:MeatloafAu Gratin PotatoesGreen BeansSourdough BreadMandarin OrangesJell-OMO: Veggie BurgerDecember 29Birthday Lunch & BingoPulled PorkWhole Wheat BunCalico BeansBroccoliAmbrosiaMO: Cheese SandwichDecember 30Center closed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Government dignitaries given tour of DeForest high school's agricultural programs StrongHold Jiu Jitsu takes second at state championships Financing Wisconsin 'forward': DeForest resident Julie Lassa pursues rural prosperity Planning ahead: New DeForest comprehensive and redevelopment plans nearing completion Girls basketball: Norskies hold off Watertown Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin