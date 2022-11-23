DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 23, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 23DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Minestrone SoupRoast Beef SandwichFruited ApplesauceSpice Cake w/ToppingMO: Cheese SandwichNovember 24ClosedNovember 25ClosedNovember 28Tator Tot CasseroleGreen BeansWheat RollMixed BerriesIce CreamMO: Rice/BeansNovember 29BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGOStuffed ChickenCheesy PotatoesWheat BreadApplesauceCakeMO: Veggie ChickenNovember 30DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Pot Roast and PotatoesCarrotsPeachesWheat RollCookieMO: Veggie BurgerDecember 1SpaghettiMeatballsCornWheat Garlic BreadFruit CocktailCream PieMO: Mac N CheeseDecember 2Roast ChickenMashed Potatoes/GravyBroccoliSourdough BreadPearsJell-OMO: Veggie ChickenSO: Chicken Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 2016 DeForest high school grad now producing award-winning nature-themed show for kids Girls basketball: Norskies fall to Lake Mills, blast Baraboo DeForest dancer to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Republican, Democratic incumbents hold on in top Wisconsin races Montana Elk Hunt/The Bull Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin