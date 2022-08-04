DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 4, 2022 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 5BratsWheat BunPotato SaladLettuce SaladDressingFruit CupCookieMO: Veggie PattyAugust 8Grilled ChickenSalad with apples and cranberriesNutri Grain BarMandarin OrangesFrozen YogurtMO: No meat, add eggAugust 9Smoked SausageBaby Red PotatoesSauerkrautRye BreadPineappleSherbetMO: Veggie LasagnaAugust 10DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Beef TipsWheat NoodlesCarrots, Pea Salad,Wheat BreadPeachesCream PieMO: Veggie Egg BakeAugust 11Sloppy JoeWheat BunBaked BeansPotato WedgesFresh Fruit CupCookieMO: Cheese SandwichAugust 12Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsBananaJell-OMO: Veggie Soup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Highway V construction to begins in Town of Vienna DeForest School Board approves increase in teacher pay, extracurricular compensation Portion of River Road in DeForest to be closed until Sept. 1 Deacons move into Eastern Section first-place tie after blanking Sun Prairie in Home Talent play Windsor officials trying to stay ahead of future growth trends Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Vita Plus Now Hiring Bulletin