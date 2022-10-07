DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menuDeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 7, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 7SpaghettiMeatballsCornGarlic BreadFruit CocktailCream PieMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chicken Caesar SaladOct. 10Roast ChickenMashed Potato/GravyBroccoliSourdough BreadPearsJell-OMO: Veggie ChickenOct. 11Parmesan TilapiaCheesy PotatoesGreen BeansMandarin OrangesRye BreadSherbetMO: Veggie PattyOct 12DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsBlushing PearsCookieMO: Veggie ChickenOct. 13PRIZE LUNCH & BINGOTurkeyMashed Potato/GravySquashWheat RollCranberriesPieMO: Veggie Egg BakeOct. 14Chicken SaladCroissantThree Bean SaladLettuce SaladFruited ApplesauceCookieMO: Cheese Sandwich Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Study ranks DeForest among best suburbs nationwide Football: Trick play helps Norskies edge Fort Atkinson DeForest's community development director settles in Cross country: Pabon leads DeForest boys to win at Portage Invite With stagnant state funding, Wisconsin school districts feel the pinch Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin