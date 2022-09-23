DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 23, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 2390+ BIRTHDAY LUNCHPineapple Glazed HamRice MixFive Way VeggiesWheat BreadMandarin OrangesPuddingMO: Rice/BeansSept. 26Seasoned Baked CodSweet PotatoBaked BeansFrench BreadStrawberriesIce CreamMO: Veggie PattySept. 27Smoked SausageBaby Red PotatoesSauerkrautRye BreadPineappleCream PieMO: Veggie LasagnaSept. 28DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Beef TipsWheat NoodlesCarrotsPea SaladWheat BreadPeachesPieMO: Noodles w/beansSept. 29Tuna Salad on CroissantLettuce Leaf/TomatoBroccoli/Cauliflower MixApplesauceCookieMO: Cheese SandwichSept. 30Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsBananaJell-OMO: Veggie Chicken Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: DeForest blasts Stoughton in key conference road win Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites Football: Lists of semi-finalists for senior postseason awards on offense released Village of Windsor selects new waste contractor for 2023 Volleyball: Norskies figure out new system, rally to beat Fort Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin