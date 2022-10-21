DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 21, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 21Boneless Chicken CacciatorePastaGarlic BreadCarrotsBananaMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chef’s SaladOct. 24Sloppy JoeWheat BunPotato WedgesColeslawOrange JuiceBrownieMO: Cheese SandwichOct. 25Southwest Chicken CasserolePeasWheat RollMandarin OrangesIce CreamMO: Veggie SoupOct. 26DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only: Ham & Swiss Sandwich On Wheat BreadSpinach SaladTomato WedgePeachesPieMO: Cheese SandwichOct. 27BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGOItalian Beef/GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsWheat RollStrawberriesCakeMO: Veggie PattyOct. 28MeatloafAu Gratin PotatoesGreen BeansSourdough BreadPineappleJell-OMO: Veggie BurgerSO: Taco SaladOct. 31Happy HalloweenPulled PorkWheat BunCalico BeansBroccoliAmbrosiaHalloween TreatMO: Meatless egg bake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Keyes throws for five TDs, Accuardi catches three in DeForest win over Eagles DeForest musician releases book of song lyrics spanning 50 years Rio sausage shop issues voluntary recall Update: Madison man killed in officer shooting in Windsor, deputy identified Game of the Week: Norskies face Sun Prairie West in playoffs Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin