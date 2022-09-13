DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sept. 16Chicken Ranch SaladRanch DressingMandarin OrangesMuffinIce CreamMO: No Meat, add beansSept. 19Cabbage RollMashed PotatoesCarrotsWheat RollFresh MelonLemon BarMO: Red Beans/RiceSept. 20BBQ Pulled Pork Sand.ColeslawBaked BeansApplesauceSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichSept. 21DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken Apple SaladWheat Dinner RollStrawberriesCakeMO: No Meat, add cheeseSept. 22BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGOSwedish MeatballsMashed PotatoesBroccoliWheat BreadBlushing PearsCakeMO: Veggie PattySept. 2390+ BIRTHDAY LUNCHPineapple Glazed HamRice MixFive Way VeggiesWheat BreadMandarin OrangesPuddingMO: Rice/Beans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Norskies blank Portage for first win of 2022 Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements Volleyball: Norskies finish fourth at own invite DeForest Village Board approves increase in fees for usage of DeForest athletic fields Football: Norskies drop to 0-3 after close loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin