DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Menu
Aug 10, 2022

August 12
Chicken and Biscuits
Peas
Carrots
Banana
Jell-O
MO: Veggie Soup

August 15
Roast Chicken
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts
Wheat Dinner Roll
Strawberries
Cake
MO: Veggie Lasagna

August 16
Lemon Baked Fish
Baby Red Potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat Dinner Roll
Pudding
MO: Veggie Egg Bake

August 17
DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Chef's Salad
Nutri Grain Bar
Orange Wedges
Frozen Yogurt
MO: Beans, no meat

August 18
BBQ Rib
Corn
Baked Beans
Wheat Dinner Roll
Grapes
Pudding
MO: Cheese Sandwich

August 19
Seafood Pasta Salad
Tomato Wedge
Chinese Cabbage Salad
Wheat Bread
Mixed Melon
Italian Ice
MO: Veggie Pasta Salad