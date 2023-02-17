DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save February 17Italian Beef/GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsWheat RollPineappleCakeMO: Veggie PattySO: Chef’s SaladFebruary 20Presidents DayMeatloafAu Gratin PotatoesGreen BeansSourdough BreadStrawberriesJell-OMO: Veggie BurgerFebruary 21Mardi GrasJambalayaWheat RollCalico BeansBroccoliMandarin OrangesLemon BarMO: Rice/BeansFebruary 22DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Tomato Bisque SoupEgg Salad Sandwich on Wheat BreadBroccoli SaladBananaPuddingMO: Cheese SandwichFebruary 23Birthday Lunch & BingoPork Loin/GravyCubed PotatoesSquashWheat RollSliced ApplesCakeMO: Veggie BurgerFebruary 24Swiss SteakBaked PotatoWheat BreadAmbrosiaMO: Mac N CheeseSO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)February 25Chili w/ BeansLettuce SaladCorn MuffinPeachesYogurtMO: No Meat Chili Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New coffee and grilled sandwich shop has opened on Main Street in DeForest Wisconsin’s renewable energy wave is prompting some farmers to lease land for fields of solar panels DeForest Dance Team celebrating strongest season in over six years Gray Road development proposal at impasse Windsor reimburses property owner for excess refuse and recycling fees Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!