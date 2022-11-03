DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu DeForest Area Community and Senior Center menu jstefonek jstefonek Author email Nov 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 4Stuffed Green PeppersMashed PotatoesWheat BreadPineappleItalian IceMO: Rice/BeansSO: Garden SaladNovember 7BratsWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFruit MedleyMini Danish or CookieMO: Veggie SausageNovember 8Chicken ParmesanPastaGreen BeansGarlic BreadBlueberriesCheesecakeMO: Pasta w/ beansNovember 9DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:BBQ Chicken BreastPotato WedgesBroccoliPineappleSourdough BreadBrownieMO: Veggie ChickenNovember 10PRIZE LUNCH & BINGOTomato Bisque SoupEgg Salad Sandwich on Wheat BreadBroccoli SaladStrawberriesCakeMO: Egg Salad SandNovember 11—Veteran’s DayChicken Stuffing CasseroleMixed VeggiesWheat RollCranberriesFrozen YogurtMO: Veggie LasagnaSO: Chicken Caesar Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest athletes receive all-conference honors Madison man killed in officer shooting in Windsor, deputy identified Cross country: DeForest's Oberg, Bussiere race at state Girls swimming: Flowers leads Norskies to third place at conference meet Football: Norskies' season ends in Level 2 playoff loss to Sun Prairie East Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin