Dragonwood Readers discuss Afterlife at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
Tech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.
Saturday, October 15
Mini Painting—Faux Stained Glass at 12:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Moon Sign Astrology at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Paint This! at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, October 17
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, October 18
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Build it Club from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Checked Out Crew Book Club for 9th—12th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Howl for Wolves at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Wednesday, October 19
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
Rhythm and Rhyme Storytime at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Read to an Animal at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Anime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Playstation VR! at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, October 20
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone at 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Whimsical Bookworms discuss Mexican Gothic at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Moon Sign Astrology 101Saturday, October 15 at 1:00 p.m.
Presented by Jennifer Helmer
Everyone knows their Sun sign in Astrology but do you know and understand your Moon sign? Did you know that your Moon sign affects how you operate on a day-to-day basis as much as your Sun sign does? Join our presenter as she discusses how the Moon expresses itself through the 12 zodiac signs. By the end of this introductory class, participants will be able to tap into the wisdom of their Moon sign and have a better relationship with their emotional needs and responses.
Howl for WolvesTuesday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m.
Discover the special role of the Timber Wolf in the way the world works in this interactive program. Adults and children are invited to join as we learn about wolves with hands-on activities.