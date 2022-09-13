DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, September 17Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library Fall Book Sale from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the lower levelFall Harvest Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. outside the libraryDecoupage Lanterns at 1:00 p.m. in the WorkshopMonday, September 19Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomDAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in Room CTuesday, September 20Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopBuild it Club from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the library patioChecked Out Crew book club for grades 9-12 at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, September 21Fall Park Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at Tierney ParkPHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomAnime & Manga Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeMandala Drawing at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopSewing with Louise: Holiday Table Runner Part 2 at 6:00 p.m. in the Classroom. Registration required.Thursday, September 22Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room DOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopDewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.Fall Harvest CelebrationSaturday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.On the Library GroundsJoin us on the grounds around the library to celebrate the start of autumn.Enjoy a farm animal petting zoo, food, games, crafts for all ages, balloon animals, a Friends of the DAPL book sale, and more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Norskies blank Portage for first win of 2022 Windsor Village Board approves concept plan for Lake Windsor Park improvements Volleyball: Norskies finish fourth at own invite DeForest Village Board approves increase in fees for usage of DeForest athletic fields Football: Norskies drop to 0-3 after close loss at Mount Horeb/Barneveld Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin