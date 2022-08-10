DeForest Area Public Library calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 10, 2022 Aug 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CALENDARLibrary hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, August 12Dragonwood Readers discuss The Forest of Vanishing Stars at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on ZoomTech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.Monday, August 15DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom or at the libraryTuesday, August 16Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomSummer Checked Out Crew at 3:00 p.m. on InstagramOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopWednesday, August 17PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community RoomThursday, August 18Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopWhimsical Bookworms discuss Apeirogon at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest man charged with OWI-6 after Madison police respond to report of gunshot fired at vehicle DeForest staff proposing athletic field rental fee increases for 2023 seasons DeForest Village Board approves annexation of nearly 124 acres from town of Vienna Poynette woman faces federal charges for handgun straw purchase Young Norskies' girls tennis team expect to be strong in singles; doubles lineup in flux Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Central Ag Supply Inc. Hiring Hometown News Superstar Bulletin