Spring Forest Qigong at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Room
Saturday, February 4
Foxes and Friends with GEE Funny Farm at 10:00 a.m. in the Community Room
Board Games at 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, February 6
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
My First Book Club at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
Tuesday, February 7
Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Page Turners Book Club for 4th-6th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Selecting New Pieces, Caring For, and Repurposing Your Jewelry at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Wednesday, February 8
Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Soap Molding at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Thursday, February 9
Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.
Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Exploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Tinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Foxes and Friends with GEE Funny Farm
Saturday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m.
A pair of foxes is coming to the Library! Meet & learn about Cleophas, an arctic fox, and Mordecai, a red fox, along with their hedgehog and chinchilla friends. Attend to receive the secret code for the “Meet Some Foxes” badge in the Winter Reading Program.