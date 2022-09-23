Badger Book Club discusses The Kindred Spirits Supper Club at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Teen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, September 27
Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
4th Tuesday Forum: Katherine Wright – Those Flyboys from Dayton at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Public Library, and the DeForest Area Historical Society.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Teen Creators’ Lounge at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Decoder Puzzle Adventures! in the Children’s Room at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 28
Fall Park Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at DeForest Fireman’s Park
Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Pyrography at 5:00 p.m. in the Workshop
Thursday, September 29
Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
4th Tuesday Forum: Katherine Wright – Those Flyboys from Dayton
Tuesday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Center
Presented by Jessica Michna
Behind the genius of the Wright brothers, Wilbur and Orville, was their beloved and devoted sister, Katherine. She may be often overlooked by history but make no mistake, She was the integral variable in the equation that solved the mystery of controlled flight.
This program is co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Public Library, the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, and the DeForest Area Historical Society.
Decoder Puzzle Adventures
Tuesday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Come along with Nakira and friends on a journey to explore STEM all around us.
Our adventure begins with the Decoder Puzzles – piece together the puzzle and put on your Decoder Glasses to uncover the hidden mystery items in each illustrated scene.
After completing your Decoder Puzzle and finding all of the hidden objects, join in the fun of making a custom pair of Decoder Glasses to reveal your own secret messages!