Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgMonday, October 10Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children's Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomChapter Chats at 4:00 p.m. in the Children's Room. For 1st - 4th grade. Registration required.Coloring for Adults in Room C at 4:00 p.m.Tuesday, October 11Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children's Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopFlashlight Readers Book Club for 7th - 8th grade at 4:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry LoungeWednesday, October 12Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children's Room.Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the ClassroomMeet the Author: Geoffrey Carter at 6:30 p.m. in the Community RoomThursday, October 13Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children's Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room DOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children's RoomTinker Zone at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaDewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.