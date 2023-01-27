DeForest Area Public Library events Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Jan 27, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 — 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, January 28Jigsaw Puzzle Competition at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.Make a Pom Pom Rabbit at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, January 30Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Move It Mondays at 1:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTeen D&D at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomTuesday, January 31Tiny Tot Time at 9:15, 10:00, and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 1-3 years old. Registration required.Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community RoomOpen Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopChaotic Teen Board Games at 4:00 p.m. in the Community RoomWednesday, February 1Wiggles and Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room.PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room1:00 p.m. Workshop @ Home on Facebook3:30 p.m. Read with an Officer! in the Children’s AreaAnime & Manga at 4:00 p.m. in the Teen AreaMake Your Own Valentines Card for the Special Someone at 5:00 p.m. in the WorkshopThursday, February 2Story Hour at 9:15 and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. For ages 2-5 years old. Registration required.Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the WorkshopExploratory from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomTinker Zone from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the Teen Area Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now New York man accused of auto theft with woman in vehicle held on $40,000 bond ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system DeForest man arrested on multiple child pornography charges DeForest doctor identifies natural path to immunity Guardian of DeForest history remembered in passing Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!