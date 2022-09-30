DeForest Area School District event calendar DeForest Area School District event calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 30, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunday, October 2DAHS Financial Aid Information Session (VIRTUAL)7:00-8:00 pmContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610Monday, October 3NO SCHOOL—Professional learning for staffMonday, October 3DAHS Open House4:30-6:30 pm—Ribbon cutting & Open HouseContact: Kathy Williams, kwilliams@deforestschools.org 842-6581Monday, October 3YES PTO Meeting6:00-7:00 pm—Meet in the YES Library/LMCContact: Heidi Roberts, ebbmommy3@yahoo.comMonday, October 3Community Homecoming Pep Rally7:00-8:00 pm—DAHSContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610Friday, October 7EPES Jog-A-Thon (throughout the day)Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210Friday, October 7DAHS Open House4:30-6:30 pm—Open HouseContact: Kathy Williams, kwilliams@deforestschools.org 842-6581Saturday, October 8DAHS Homecoming Dance7:00-11:00 pm—DAHSContact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Norskies roll to third straight win, beat Monona Grove In DeForest, 2023 budget includes $13 million in capital spending Jury convicts Rio man of vehicular homicide Volleyball: Norskies win Wisconsin Heights Invite DeForest Area School Board hears first proposal for nature-based head start program Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin