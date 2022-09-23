DeForest Area School District events jstefonek jstefonek Author email Sep 23, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, September 23 (rain date September 30)WE RunThroughout the day — Windsor Elementary SchoolContact: Pam Schwab, pamschwab3@gmail.com or Kristin Gabriel, kmgabriel7@gmail.comMonday, September 26Board of Education meeting6:00 pm — District Office, The Glenn, 500 South Cleveland AvenueContact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org 842-6582Tuesday, September 27Pre ACT for grades 9-11 — NO SCHOOL FOR GRADE 12Contact: Rachael Schmidt, rschmidt@deforestschools.org 842-6610September 28-29YES Book Fair3:30-7:00 pm (each day)Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410Thursday, September 29EPES 3rd graders visit Big Hill (Loughrans)Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: DeForest blasts Stoughton in key conference road win Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites Football: Lists of semi-finalists for senior postseason awards on offense released Village of Windsor selects new waste contractor for 2023 Volleyball: Norskies figure out new system, rally to beat Fort Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin