Join us on Tuesday, December 6th at 12:15 p.m. for a live, interactive presentation with Courtney a social worker from Moments Hospice regarding self-care during stressful times. Find out why selfcare is important, the benefits of incorporating it into your everyday routine, and some of the ways you can perform self-care to enhance a healthier and happier lifestyle.
Foot Reflexology
Reflexology, also known as zone therapy, is a practice involving the application of pressure to specific points on the feet. . This is done using thumb, finger, and hand massage techniques. Appointments are available the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. The costs are $60.00 for 60 minutes (full session) or $30.00 for 30 minutes (just the basics). You can schedule your appointment with Traci by Calling 608-225-1456 or emailing Traci.innerLight@gmail.com
Massage Therapy Sessions
Treat yourself and your body to some nurturing touch. Massage therapy employs the rubbing and kneading of muscles and joints of the body with the hands, especially to relieve tension or pain. Appointments are available on 1st and 3rd Mondays and must be booked in advance. To schedule a session please call Laura at 608-446-2988, or email her at razia@soulalchemyllc.com. Cost for seniors is $65 for a 60-minute session, or $35 for a 30-minute session. (All others $75/$45) Fully clothed bodywork sessions are an option.
Birthday Lunch celebrating November birthdays is November 29. Please reserve your lunch at least one day in advance. The menu includes stuffed chicken and cheesy potatoes, followed by BINGO in the Community room!
Listen and sing-a-long
December 1 10:30am, John Englesby will treat us to beautiful music on piano in the Fireplace Room.