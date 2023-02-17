Seniors! Bring your grandchildren or come make some new young friends! Share fun and games with families from our community. Make an ordinary day extra special with a fun intergenerational experience! Kids, families and Senior Center participants come together to make new friends playing games and enjoying snacks in our Community Room. School age kids welcome with parent or care provider. Bring your own game or play ours! Snacks and drinks will be provided. All school age attendees will have a chance to win prizes!
Sponsored by the LINK-ages Committee
Windsor Office Hours
Case Management Off Site Office hours. February 23, 9:30-11:00 a.m.
DMB Windsor Neighborhood Center, 4428 Windsor Road, Windsor
Movie and Popcorn!
Dream Horse
Monday, February 20 at 12:15 p.m.
The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes. With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.
Chili Competition
Some like it spicy hot and some like it mild. This is your opportunity to showcase your unique chili recipe, share some “tastes” and be known as the best chili maker at the Center. At noon on Monday, February 27, tasting and judging will begin. For more information and to pre-register, talk with Sue at the Center. Tasters are welcome, while supplies last. Limited spaces available for competition chili, registrations must be in by February 23.