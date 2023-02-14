The DeForest High School Dance team began the competition portion of their season in November and in the three months since have had one of their best competitive years in recent times, placing in the top half of their division all season.

The team attended the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches (WACPC) Southern Regional competition on Jan. 28, and qualified to compete with their Division 3 pom routine at the WACPC State Dance Championships. In addition, the team had two senior members enter the regional solo competition, Reanah Nelson and Tia Hardiman, and Hardiman’s solo qualified for the state championships, as well.

