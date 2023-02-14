The DeForest High School Dance team began the competition portion of their season in November and in the three months since have had one of their best competitive years in recent times, placing in the top half of their division all season.
The team attended the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches (WACPC) Southern Regional competition on Jan. 28, and qualified to compete with their Division 3 pom routine at the WACPC State Dance Championships. In addition, the team had two senior members enter the regional solo competition, Reanah Nelson and Tia Hardiman, and Hardiman’s solo qualified for the state championships, as well.
The WACPC State Dance Championships were on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb 4. Qualifying teams from around the state, in all six WACPC divisions, attended to compete with routines in pom, jazz, hip hop, or jazz styles. Qualifying soloists were also welcomed to compete at the state championships.
“The DeForest High School dance team had a fantastic performance at State and ended their competition season placing eighth in Division 3 Pom at the State Championships,” head coach Roberta Schwartz said. “This year's season overall has been their strongest competitive showing in more than six years, and the team hopes to continue to build on this in next year's season.”