DeFo Fights Hunger

After learning that one out of five Wisconsin children are food insecure, members of the DeForest FFA have organized a special event to feed those who might not know where they will find their next meal.

The event, called DeFo Fights Hunger, will be held at DeForest Area High School on Tuesday, March 21, in partnership with Meals Of Hope, a nonprofit organization that is committed to bringing people together to fight hunger.

Tags