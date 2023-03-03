After learning that one out of five Wisconsin children are food insecure, members of the DeForest FFA have organized a special event to feed those who might not know where they will find their next meal.
The event, called DeFo Fights Hunger, will be held at DeForest Area High School on Tuesday, March 21, in partnership with Meals Of Hope, a nonprofit organization that is committed to bringing people together to fight hunger.
Their goal is to package 60,000 meals to send to food insecure people in the community.
“Participants are deeply changed by spending just an hour to help feed the hungry and starving people,” DeForest FFA President and DeFo Fights Hunger Chair Natalie Hensen said. “This event is the perfect venue for you to join us and bring your family, friends, and employees to an unforgettable experience.”
This will be the fourth year of the FFA hosting the event overall, but its first year back since the appearance of COVID-19.
“We hope for an even better turnout than previous years,” Hensen said.
Funds are needed to pay for product and shipping expenses. The FFA’s goal is to raise $16,000 to fund the packaging of over 60,000 meals, to best their previous fundraiser’s total of 53,556 meals.
Each meal only costs 28 cents to package. A donation of $25 would provide over 50 meals.
If the FFA reaches its goal they will receive a scholarship from Meals of Hope, which will allow some of their members to go to Washington D.C. for the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference this summer.
“This conference would provide an amazing opportunity for members to learn new leadership skills, meet new people, and get further involved in FFA,” Hensen said.
For those interested in providing financial assistance to the cause, donations can be made payable to DASD-FFA at 815 Jefferson St. in DeForest, 53532.
All donations are tax-deductible and all donors will be recognized on the DeForest FFA website at deforestffa.org, as well as on social media.
The group is only taking monetary donations, which will be used to purchase the supplies for the meals.
The project includes several sponsorship tiers—Star Sponsor is $5,000 or above, Platinum Sponsor is from $1,000 up to $4,999, Gold Sponsor is from $500 to $999, Silver Sponsor is from $250 to $499, and Bronze Sponsor is from $1 to $249.
For $1,000, local businesses or community organizations may send up to 10 employees or members to package meals together during an hourlong volunteer service shift. The table will have the sponsor’s logo displayed on it for the duration of the event.
“We hope you will consider joining us by attending or donating to this important event,” Hensen said. “Please let us know if you would like additional information about our goal or how you can participate. One of our committee members will follow-up with a phone call in the near future.”