The Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post 348 of DeForest was presented the Department of Wisconsin’s Most Outstanding Child and Youth Program for Category II (100-299 members). Post Commander Dick Snortum accepted the recognition recently at the Department of Wisconsin State Convention held in Green Bay.
Each year Legion Post 348 executes and supports many and varied child and youth programs across five primary categories; Charitable, Community Activities, Patriotic, Scholarships and School Activities. “Our Legion Post membership takes a great amount of pride in supporting a tremendous volume of children’s programs” said Commander Snortum. “We try our very best to support every program that we can.” From Badger Boys State supporting high school juniors, to Cub and Boy Scout Troops in both DeForest and Windsor, to flag folding and retirement ceremonies in Veterans Memorial Park, to Government Days, scholarships at the middle and high school levels, and veterans in the classroom and high school assemblies, the members of Legion Post 348 get involved, participate, raise funds and distribute food, financial support and awards.
“Our membership fully realizes that our communities children are this nation’s future.” said Post Vice Commander Jeffrey Unger. “So our helping them learn and understand the meaning and value of the service and sacrifice of the American veteran, the constitution, and our history, it all helps them comprehend the fact that freedom is not free, and that they are the next generation responsible for picking up the torch of freedom and carrying it to the next generation.” All of the post child and youth achievements are consolidated into a report and sent to the state for review, consideration and competition. After selecting award recipients the state then forwards this information onto the American Legion National headquarters, where the accomplishments are used to report to Congress the work of The American Legion.