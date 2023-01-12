Longtime green thumbs and aspiring ones alike who may not have the yard for a garden need not despair: There’s space at the Village of DeForest’s community gardens in Liberty Land Park.
Now through March 1, Village residents may apply to grow their favorite leafy greens and crunchy vegetables in one of the 42 plots located at 615 Yorktown Road. After March 1, nonresidents may apply.
The plots are 20 feet by 20 feet and both organic and conventional soil is available. A $25 cost for the season includes tilling and water access.
DeForest Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese O’Malley took over tutelage of the gardens in 2020. That season, more than just seeing vegetables grow, the village saw interest in the gardens grow.
“We started to have some real interest in 2020,” O’Malley said. “People were not able to go out and do as much socially, so there was more interest in a community activity that was safe to do.”
Because of the increased interest, in 2021 O’Malley spearheaded expanding the gardens.
The community gardens started in 2013 with a total of 36 plots and in 2021 the village added six new plots due to the surge in demand. Of the 42 plots, 14 are organic and 28 are conventional. There is also one elevated, wheelchair-accessible garden bed.
Applications began Jan. 2 and will remain open until April 15, or close sooner if all the plots are claimed.
The majority of applicants are residents, but a handful are nonresidents, O’Malley said. During her first two years of overseeing the gardens, all of the plots have been spoken for.
“We have been very fortunate in the time that I have run the garden that we do fill all the plots,” she said. “We’re definitely on track this year; we’ve had quite a few applications.”
There are no rules nor restrictions regarding whether or not people can sell the produce grown there.
Some of the gardeners donate produce to local food banks or businesses.
“It’s neat to go down in the height of the season to see what’s growing,” O’Malley said. “Pumpkin, corn, cucumber, cabbage, flowers—there’s such a wide variety. Even just for members of the public, it’s interesting to walk past. These are really passionate gardeners. It shows in the care and upkeep of their plots.”
Besides for overseeing a half dozen new plots installed in 2020, O’Malley also led some upgrades in 2022 including installing additional water spigots
This year, village staff will upgrade old water spigots.
“So that it all kind of matches, as they had just kind of gotten outdated,” O’Malley said.
The $25 rental fee for the garden plots is how the improvements are funded. For several years, the village didn’t do any improvements, O’Malley said.
Last year, the village also installed a pollinator garden next to the community garden. Staff hope to attract bees, butterflies, moths and hummingbirds to help gardeners have a successful gardening season.
White Pelican Farm of Pardeeville and The Plant Dane Program both helped support purchasing plants for the garden, which now has over 100 native plants.
O’Malley says the gardeners themselves are “pretty diverse” and “all over the board” including retirees, working folks, and parents with kids.
“I do think there’s a nice mix of people renting plots,” she said. “It’s been a great program and our gardeners have been amazing. The community has really responded to it. It’s a cool amenity for the community. Some people don’t even know we offer it.”
Despite her role on village staff including being in charge of the gardens, O’Malley herself does not grow anything.
“I do not have a green thumb at all. I have been very open about that. The gardeners know that I am a novice,” she said.