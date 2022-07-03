CALENDAR
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, July 8
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Dragonwood Readers discuss All Adults Here at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
• Tech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.
Monday, July 11
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
• Intro to Hiking in Dane County at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, July 12
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.
• Ocean Odyssey Shark Touch Tank at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
• Summer Flashlight Readers at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Concert on Market Street: Tony Rocker at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street
Wednesday, July 13
• Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at Tierney Park
• Summer’s Cretaors’ Lounge at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Thursday, July 14
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Summer Voyagers: Summer School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Summer Teen Games – Board Games at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
• Summer Card Making at 6:00 p.m. Registration required
Intro to Hiking in Dane County
Monday, July 11 at 6:00 p.m.
Hiking is a wonderful way to experience the outdoors, get some exercise, and maybe see some cool critters along the way! Sara Rigelman, WiDNR Recreation Liaison, will introduce you to the basics of hiking and how to prepare so that you feel confident and ready to hit the trails. She will also share some of her favorite day hikes in the Dane County area suitable for beginners, families with children, adults and seniors.
Concert on Market Street: Tony Rocker
Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m.
On Market Street
Tony Rocker will have Market Street rocking when he returns to the Library’s summer concert series. Born in Milwaukee, Tony was greatly influenced by Elvis, Sam Cooke, and Dion, among others.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments, including popcorn and rootbeer floats.
Rain location: Library.
Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.