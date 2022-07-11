Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, July 15
• PHMDC Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Saturday, July 16
• Mini Painting: Under the Sea at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, July 18
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and at the library
Tuesday, July 19
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.
• Wetland Wonders at 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. at Sunfish Pond. Registration required.
• Summer Checked Out Crew at 3:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Concert on Market Street: Hoot 'n Annie String Band at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street
Wednesday, July 20
• Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at Conservancy Commons Park
• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Thursday, July 21
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Summer Voyagers: Summer School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Things They Carried at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Wetland Wonders: Pond Science
Tuesday, July 19 at 1:00 or 1:45 p.m.
At Sunfish Pond
Presented by Aldo Leopold Nature Center
Join Environmental Educators from the Aldo Leopold Nature Center as we explore Sunfish Pond! We will use binoculars to watch life on and around the pond, use nets to discover the macroinvertebrates, and finally we will learn about the plants that support this wonderful wetland community. Space is limited. Please register each kid that will be participating in the program through the library website.
Concert on Market Street: Hoot 'n Annie String Band
Tuesday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
On Market Street
Hoot ‘n Annie is a vocal centric string band who play songs packed with songs that are fun to sing in harmony backed by fiddle, banjo, mandolin, harmonica, cello and guitar.
Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concerts; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Cub Scout Pack 35 will be selling refreshments, including popcorn and rootbeer floats.
Rain location: Library.
Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:
• Anonymous Music Lover
• DMB Community Bank
• Parkside Village
• Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
• Paulson Development LLC
• TDS Telecom
• LINKages Committee