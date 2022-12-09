The Claus has got new clothes. Although attendees at the community tree lighting last month may have been too enchanted by the spectacle of Santa arriving by firetruck to notice his new Norwegian-inspired suit.
Kris Kringle was wearing a brand new custom-made suit that has nods to DeForest’s Norwegian heritage.
“We are very excited for this suit,” Village of DeForest Community Ambassador Stacey Harmon told the Times-Tribune.
A local seamstress, who would like to remain anonymous, approached the village after last year’s tree lighting event and offered to make and donate an official Village of DeForest suit for Santa to wear during his annual visits. Last year’s suit was a regular traditional Santa suit.
The seamstress, Harmon, and another community member selected the design, fabric, and trim. They opted for more of an old world style suit for the selected trim and added special embroidery that ties into DeForest’s Norwegian roots.
“You’ll see the embroidery along the cuff and edge of the jacket,” Harmon said. “We chose Rosemal embroidery that is very familiar to Norwegian heritage.”
Prior to the seamstress approaching the village staff, no one had even given a thought about a special suit for Santa, Harmon said.
“Last year was the first year of the event. We saw the community’s response and knew we had something special on our hands,” she said. “After the event, we were approached about the concept and jumped at the offer. Design discussions started around August.”
The seamstress provided examples of previous work she and her team had created and then worked off of what the village liked and didn’t like, keeping the Old World Norwegian theme in the back of their minds.
“We had conversations on picking fabrics that were warm for outside events and would hold up for years,” Harmon said. “They helped guide us with the decision-making and selecting fabric that is great for outdoor events and how to select a longer style coat in case Santa grows a couple inches or by making the pants expandable, and so on.”