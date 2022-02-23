Worship mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 23, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN805 E. Holum St., DeForest • 608-846-5876Rev. Jason Andersen, pastorSunday10 a.m. Worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted to our website.11 a.m. Fellowshipcfmcoffice@gmail.comwww.cfmoravianchurch.orgcfmoffice@gmail.comCHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719Pastor Sue BeadleSunday Worship8am and 10:30amSunday School9:15-10:15amAdult Education9:20-10:10amOffice HoursMonday-Thursday: 9:00am to 3:00pmEmail: office@christlutherandeforest.orgwww.christlutherandeforest.orgST. MARY OF THE LAKE-WESTPORT5460 Mary Lake Rd., Waunakee849-5121Saturdays at 5:15 p.m., Mass.Sundays at 9 Mass.ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH209 South St., WaunakeeRectory, 849-5121www.stjb.orgSaturday Vigil at 5 and 8 p.m.Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.Mass in Spanish Sundays at 1 p.m.Weekday MassesSaint John the Baptist, Waunakee8 a.m. Monday to FridaySaint Mary of the Lake, WestportHoly Day MassesJan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8; Christmas MassSacrament of PenanceSaint John the Baptist, WaunakeeMonday and Tuesday, following the morning Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m.Saint Mary of the Lake, WestportWednesday to Friday, following the morning Mass.Rosary: Weekdays before MassAdoration and Benediction9 to 10 a.m. First Friday mornings, Saint John Chapel, WaunakeeOffice Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday at School office.Churches are Handicapped AccessibleReligious Education849-5121Saint John the Baptist and St. Mary of the Lake Grade 1-6, Sunday morning 9:15-10:15 and Tuesday evening 6:30 — 7:30; Grade 7-10, 7-8 p.m.Saint John’s SchoolPreschool-8th grade849-5325Liz Goldman, Principal ext 220 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest tops Waunakee in Badger East Conference boys' basketball showdown DeForest manufacturer values family Late run lifts Norskies to win over Waunakee in Badger East boys' basketball showdown Bertram family tops DeForest spelling bee DeForest's Hemauer, Bauer punch their tickets to the state wrestling meet Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!