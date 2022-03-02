CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN

805 E. Holum St., DeForest • 608-846-5876

Rev. Jason Andersen, pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted to our website.

11 a.m. Fellowship

cfmcoffice@gmail.com

www.cfmoravianchurch.org

cfmoffice@gmail.com

CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH

220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719

Pastor Sue Beadle

Sunday Worship

8am and 10:30am

Sunday School

9:15-10:15am

Adult Education

9:20-10:10am

Office Hours

Monday-Thursday: 9:00am to 3:00pm

Email: office@christlutherandeforest.org

www.christlutherandeforest.org

ST. MARY OF THE LAKE-WESTPORT

5460 Mary Lake Rd., Waunakee

849-5121

Saturdays at 5:15 p.m., Mass.

Sundays at 9 Mass.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH

209 South St., Waunakee

Rectory, 849-5121

www.stjb.org

Saturday Vigil at 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Mass in Spanish Sundays at 1 p.m.

Weekday Masses

Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee

8 a.m. Monday to Friday

Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport

Holy Day Masses

Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8; Christmas Mass

Sacrament of Penance

Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee

Monday and Tuesday, following the morning Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport

Wednesday to Friday, following the morning Mass.

Rosary: Weekdays before Mass

Adoration and Benediction

9 to 10 a.m. First Friday mornings, Saint John Chapel, Waunakee

Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday at School office.

Churches are Handicapped Accessible

Religious Education

849-5121

Saint John the Baptist and St. Mary of the Lake Grade 1-6, Sunday morning 9:15-10:15 and Tuesday evening 6:30 — 7:30; Grade 7-10, 7-8 p.m.

Saint John’s School

Preschool-8th grade

849-5325

Liz Goldman, Principal ext 220

Recommended for you