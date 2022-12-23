ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH
623 Jefferson St., DeForest
Fr. Jared offers the following in person opportunities for Mass between St Olaf and St Joseph in East Bristol:
Tuesday 5 pm St Joseph
Wednesday 8 am St Olaf (live streamed)
Thursday 8 am St Joseph
Friday 8 am St Olaf (live streamed)
Saturday 8 am St Joseph (first Sat of month only)
Saturday (Sunday’s obligation) 4 pm St Olaf (live streamed)
Sunday 7:30 am & 9 am St Olaf (live streamed); 11 am St Joseph
CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN
805 E. Holum St., DeForest • 608-846-5876
Rev. Jason Andersen, pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Christian Education for all ages
10:30 a.m. Worship (Nursery care provided)
11:30 a.m. Fellowship
3rd Wednesday of each month
6 p.m. Family Night with free meal, games, and fellowship (RSVP to church office)
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719
Pastor Sue Beadle
Sunday Worship
8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Sunday School
9:15-10:15 a.m.
Adult Education
9:20-10:10 a.m.
December 24, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
December 25, 9 a.m.
Office Hours
Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE-WESTPORT
5460 Mary Lake Rd., Waunakee
849-5121
Saturdays at 5:15 p.m., Mass.
Sundays at 9 Mass.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
209 South St., Waunakee
Rectory, 849-5121
Saturday Vigil at 5 and 8 p.m.
Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Mass in Spanish Sundays at 1 p.m.
Weekday Masses
Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee
8 a.m. Monday to Friday
Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport
Holy Day Masses
Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8; Christmas Mass
Sacrament of Penance
Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee
Monday and Tuesday, following the morning Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport
Wednesday to Friday, following the morning Mass.
Rosary: Weekdays before Mass
Adoration and Benediction
9 to 10 a.m. First Friday mornings, Saint John Chapel, Waunakee
Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday at School office.
Churches are Handicapped Accessible
Religious Education
849-5121
Saint John the Baptist and St. Mary of the Lake Grade 1-6, Sunday morning 9:15-10:15 and Tuesday evening 6:30—7:30; Grade 7-10, 7-8 p.m.
Saint John’s School
Preschool-8th grade
849-5325
Liz Goldman, Principal ext 220
