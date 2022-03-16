Lord of Love Lutheran Church celebrated on Sunday the completion of a plan designed into the very start of the congregation 20 years ago.
The Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) congregation started as a mission church and the original plan for the church building along Lake Road near the DeForest and Windsor village line called for an elevator. It was not included in that construction project, but it now highlights an approximately $800,000 addition and renovation to the 10-acre campus.
As the era changed, the original footprint for the elevator would not work. The congregation decided to add a new entrance area to the building by changing the old and adding 1,600 square feet.
“The congregation has a number of mobility-impaired guests. It’s just dissatisfying to have to go and use the back door to enter,” building committee member Joe Hornbeck said.
The addition and maintenance of an elevator to a building is not an easy project. Hornbeck said the state inspector and contractor were at the church for more than six hours on the first day of operation to make sure everything worked perfectly.
The project not only adds an elevator to connect levels, it provides additional fellowship area, classroom space, area for possible offices, and much-needed storage area.
When you go down one level from the new entrance, the second phase of the project emerges. The congregation plans to tie the existing kitchen and fellowship area into the new edition with a flooring update.
The new area includes an entrance to a patio area which would give it an outdoor space. The church campus goes to the Yahara River and the local trail system runs through it.
The entire building project is covered with a new roof and the heating and cooling systems were also upgraded among the many changes. Advanced Building Corporation served as the general contractor.
Hornbeck said new space and accessibility will not only serve the congregation, but the whole community. It hopes to be able to host events like a blood drive and other outreach.
Hornbeck said the congregation is blessed with several individuals with talents directly related to this type of project. “It took a lot of talents to get us here,” he said.