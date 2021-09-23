CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN
805 E. Holun St., DeForest • 608-846-5875
Sunday
9 a.m. worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted later that day to website.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
220 S. Main Street., DeForest • 608-846-4719
Pastor Sue Beadle
Sunday Worship 9am
Office Hours
Mon-Thur: 9 to 3 p.m.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE
209 South St., Waunakee
849-5121 • www.stjb.org
Sat Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.
Sun — 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Weekday Masses
8 a.m. — Mon to Fri
St. Mary of the Lake, Westport
8 a.m. — Wed to Fri
Holy Day Masses
Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;
Christmas Mass
Sacrament of Pennance
Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee
Monday and Tuesday following the morning mass; Sat, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport
Wed to Fri, and morning after mass.
Rosary: Weekdays before mass.
Adoration and Benediction
9 to 10 a.m. — First Fri mornings, St. John Chapel, Waunakee
Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Mon-Fri at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Mon 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Churches are handicapped accessible.
Religious Education
849-5121
St. John The Baptist, Waunakee
K-6: Sun 9:10-10:15 a.m.
Grades 7-10: Wed evenings, 7-8 p.m.
St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade
849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220
UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN (ELCA)
4650 County DM Morrisonville • unitedchristlutheranchurch.org
Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m.
St. Olaf Catholic Church Fall Festival 2021
615 Jefferson Street, De Forest, WI
Saturday, October 2, 2021:
“Holy Hustle”—5K run/2M Walk
Registration 8:30 – 8:50 am, race starts at 9:00 am -course begins/ends at St. Olaf Catholic Church—registration forms available at www.SaintOlafChurch.org
Sunday, October 3, 2021:
Chicken and Ham Dinner – Curbside Pickup Only
Serving 11:00am-3:00pm
All Meals: $14.00 (cash or check only)
First Come – First Served!
Festival Activities:
Raffle Grand Prize: $5000 CASH
Plus over 78 other prizes totaling $7500
Online silent auction bidding Sept 30 – Oct 10 @ www.biddingowl.com/StOlaf