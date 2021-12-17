Sorry, an error occurred.
CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN
805 E. Holun St., DeForest • 608-846-5875
Sunday
9 a.m. worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted later that day to website.
cfmcoffice@gmail.com
www.cfmoravianchurch.org
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719
Pastor Sue Beadle
Sunday Worship
8am and 10:30am
Sunday School
9:15-10:15am
Adult Education
9:20-10:10am
Office Hours
Monday-Thursday: 9:00am to 3:00pm
Email: office@christlutherandeforest.org
www.christlutherandeforest.org
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE
209 South St., Waunakee
849-5121 • www.stjb.org
Sat Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.
Sun — 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Weekday Masses
8 a.m. — Mon to Fri
St. Mary of the Lake, Westport
8 a.m. — Wed to Fri
Holy Day Masses
Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;
Christmas Mass
Sacrament of Pennance
Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee
Monday and Tuesday following the morning mass; Sat, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport
Wed to Fri, and morning after mass.
Rosary: Weekdays before mass.
Adoration and Benediction
9 to 10 a.m. — First Fri mornings, St. John Chapel, Waunakee
Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Mon-Fri at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Mon 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Churches are handicapped accessible.
Religious Education
849-5121
St. John The Baptist, Waunakee
K-6: Sun 9:10-10:15 a.m.
Grades 7-10: Wed evenings, 7-8 p.m.
St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade
849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220
UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN (ELCA)
4650 County DM Morrisonville unitedchristlutheranchurch.org
Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m.
