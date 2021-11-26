Worship Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN805 E. Holun St., DeForest • 608-846-5875Sunday9 a.m. worship in-person (masks must be worn); live-streamed on Facebook and posted later that day to website.cfmcoffice@gmail.comwww.cfmoravianchurch.orgCHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH220 S. Main St., DeForest 608/846-4719Pastor Sue BeadleSunday Worship8am and 10:30amSunday School9:15-10:15amAdult Education9:20-10:10amOffice HoursMonday-Thursday: 9:00am to 3:00pmEmail: office@christlutherandeforest.orgwww.christlutherandeforest.orgST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE209 South St., Waunakee849-5121 • www.stjb.orgSat Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.Sun — 8 and 10:30 a.m.Weekday Masses8 a.m. — Mon to FriSt. Mary of the Lake, Westport8 a.m. — Wed to FriHoly Day MassesJan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;Christmas MassSacrament of PennanceSaint John the Baptist, WaunakeeMonday and Tuesday following the morning mass; Sat, 4 p.m.Saint Mary of the Lake, WestportWed to Fri, and morning after mass.Rosary: Weekdays before mass.Adoration and Benediction9 to 10 a.m. — First Fri mornings, St. John Chapel, WaunakeeOffice Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Mon-Fri at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Mon 9 a.m.-12 p.m.Churches are handicapped accessible.Religious Education849-5121St. John The Baptist, WaunakeeK-6: Sun 9:10-10:15 a.m.Grades 7-10: Wed evenings, 7-8 p.m.St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN (ELCA)4650 County DM Morrisonville unitedchristlutheranchurch.orgSunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Allegations against Wisconsin doctor leads to exodus at Alaska clinic DeForest's Derlein christens new Fieldhouse by breaking school single-game girls' basketball scoring record DeForest woman bound for trial in multi-year fraud case DeForest School District plans to phase out mask requirement in 2022 Locals uninspired by youth proposal of bike path in Conservancy woods Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!