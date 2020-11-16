DUE TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY, PLEASE CHECK WITH CHURCHES FOR ALTERNATE SERVICE OPTIONS

CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN CHURCH

805 E. Holum St., DeForest • 608-846-5876 Pastor Jason Andersen

Sunday

Drive-in Worship service in our lower parking lot at 9 a.m., livestreamed on our Facebook page and posted later that day to our website

Fellowship 11:30 a.m.

Contemporary Worship last Sunday of each month 10:30 a.m.

email: cfmcoffice@gmail.com

www.cfmoravianchurch.org

CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH

220 S. Main St., DeForest • 608-846-4719

Pastor Sue Beadle

Sunday Worship

Please join us online

www.christlutherandeforest.org or on YouTube/ChristLutheranDeForest

Office Hours

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

email: office@christlutherandeforest.org

www.christlutherandeforest.org

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH

209 South St., Waunakee

Rectory, 849-5121 • www.stjb.org

Saturday Vigil – 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday – 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Weekday Masses

St. John the Baptist, Waunakee

8 a.m. – Monday to Friday

St. Mary of the Lake, Westport

8 a.m. – Wednesday to Friday

Holy Day Masses

Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8; Christmas Mass

Sacrament of Penance

Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee

Monday and Tuesday, following the morning Mass; Saturday, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport

Wednesday to Friday, after morning Mass.

Rosary: Weekdays before Mass

Adoration and Benediction

9 to 10 a.m. – First Friday mornings, St. John Chapel, Waunakee

Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Monday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Churches are Handicapped Accessible

Religious Education

849-5121

St. John the Baptist, Waunakee

K-6: Sunday morning 9:10-10:15 a.m.

Grades 7-10: Wednesday evenings, 7-8 p.m.

St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade

849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220

­UNITED IN CHRIST

LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

4650 County DM Morrisonville,WI 53571 •

unitedinchristlutheranchurch.org

Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m.

WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

4434 Second St. • PO Box 187 Windsor, WI 53598 • 608-846-5731 • www.windsorucc.com

Rev. Craig Jan-McMahon, Pastor

TEMPORARY SUNDAY WORSHIP SCHEDULE

9 a.m. Livestream Worship

Sunday, Nov. 22

9 a.m. Livestream Worship

Tuesday, Nov. 24

7 p.m. Church Council

Windsor Church offers many opportunities for you to participate in such as: Sunday School, Choir, Praise band, Men’s and Women’s ministries, meals for the homeless and others.

