Norwegian Lutherans know the who, when, and where of the formal congregational start in this area, but the music of those days seems lost. Thanks to the efforts of a longtime professional musician turned seminarian Jonathan Rundman, the early Nordic music isn’t lost either.
Rundman published Lost Songs of the Suomi Synod. The book traces the early roots of the Finnish folk music used for worship as that branch of Scandinavian Lutherans reached America.
Rundman grew up in the Upper Peninsula before becoming a professional musician for many years. His solo efforts in support of albums like Public Library and Heartland Liturgy and then playing a Nordic folk music sound with performers like Walter Salas-Humara and the Silos gives him the musical chops for this project. As online music apps changed the market for independent musicians, he entered Luther Seminary in Minneapolis. When the Covid pandemic curtailed other activities, he took on the project in earnest and completed it.
“This project started out as a studio album. Then it became a music book with some history. But it ended up a history book with some music,” Rundman explains. “Lost Songs of the Suomi Synod is really the aftermath of a mid-life crisis. As I entered my forties, I began to ask all those uncomfortable questions of middle-age: ‘Who am I? How did I become this kind of person? Where is my home? What kind of legacy will I leave to my children?’ I had a spiritual awakening and a musical epiphany.”
Rundman spent ten years researching and collecting the printed music of his Finnish Lutheran heritage. “This particular denomination of Lutherans (the Suomi Synod) merged into a larger church body (the LCA) in 1962, and the only people who still vividly remember the Synod in person are now in their 80s and older. I realized I had better conduct this investigation now while I could still hear first-hand eyewitness accounts of my family’s musical and theological history.” As he traveled coast-to-coast as a touring musician, Rundman visited antique stores, church basements, Lutheran seminaries, and the historical archives at Finlandia University. “When the word got out on Facebook that I was doing this research, Finnish-Americans around the country began to mail me old sheet music, school yearbooks, newspapers, and hymnals.”
When the pandemic began in March of 2020, Rundman used the lockdown as a chance to document, translate, and notate the music he’d been salvaging. Writing and arranging Lost Songs of the Suomi Synod took a year -- a bright period of creativity and discovery amidst COVID-19.
Scholars in the fields of ethnomusicology, church history, and Scandinavian studies in Finland and the US have been surprised and enthused by Rundman’s uncovering of these Lost Songs.
Rundman said one of the songs in the collection, “Lord, as a Pilgrim” was sung recently at a Luther Seminary rally in support of Ukraine. The song’s history includes Finnish soldiers whistling the tune in the trenches of the Winter War against Russia as a way of determining friend from foe.