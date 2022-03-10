The new settlers to this region had a bit of an identity crisis in the first months of 1847. They were Norwegian, but that meant a king in Sweden and now an ocean between them. They were Americans in a dividing house, living in a Wisconsin which was still waiting for statehood.
They did know they were Christians and on March 7 they gathered under an oak tree in Spring Prairie to hear the Word from Pastor J.W.C. Dietrichson. The new Christ Lutheran Church congregation history book notes baptisms and holy communion were celebrated that day.
The first service was followed by another gathering on March 28 where Dietrichson returned to organize 50 members into the Norwegian Lutheran Congregation as an annex to the Koshkonong Norwegian Lutheran congregation.
The new group would vote on October 15, 1849 to form the separate congregations of Norway Grove, Spring Prairie, and Bonnet Prairie. Often under the pastoral leadership of the Preus family, those congregations are the roots of Lutheran faith in the DeForest and southern Columbia County area.
Fast forward to a snowy Monday evening 175 years later. The Lutheran structure of a committee meeting gathered at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest to finalize some of the plans for remembering the congregation’s history.
The first order of business is a special service on March 27 at 9 a.m. at Christ Lutheran led by Rev. Sue Beadle. A brunch is planned following worship. A choir anthem first sung at the 150th anniversary service will be among the service highlights.
Spring Prairie Lutheran Church is also planning a remembrance worship service on March 27.
Christ Lutheran has a number of other events and projects planned to celebrate. An updated history of the congregation is being printed. A cookbook project is also underway, the first since the congregation’s ‘blue’ cookbook. The new book will bring together 300 recipes from the congregation. Christ Lutheran plans special worship on June 12 and September 18 this year.
The June 12 worship will be led by Rev. Charles ‘Chuck’ Peterson, a longtime pastor of the congregation. The theme of worship will honor congregation members who took their catechism training there. The September 18 worship will be led by Rev. Joy Mortensen-Wiebe, the bishop of the South Central Wisconsin Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The ELCA is the largest group of Lutherans in the United States.
For those unfamiliar with the history of the congregations, Norway Grove is the settlement along River Road where the De Forest community began. The shift east came as the railroad between Madison and Portage came through Token and into the Town of Windsor. The north station would later be named for a station master named DeForest and thus the village would adopt the name in 1903.
As Norway Grove was now in the country, congregation leaders decided to merge with the DeForest Evangelical Lutheran Church. The church building was moved into the village with log rollers and joined to the structure at the current downtown Main St. location. A July 1, 1951 rededication marks the official start of Christ Lutheran Church. The original church cornerstone is now in a courtyard of the campus. Built around those who preferred the country location, a new Norway Grove Lutheran Church was built at the original church location and its historic cemetery.
The Preus family dominated the 19th century history of the congregation. The church history foretells the importance of the name among midwestern Lutherans. The family includes a former governor of Minnesota, who later was part of the Lutheran Brotherhood and Aids Association for Lutheran insurance companies. They later merged to form Thrivent. Luther College is also rooted in the family.
A 1980s merger of Lutheran denominations produced the ELCA. The next largest group of Lutherans in the country is the Missouri Synod. At the time of the merger, Preus cousins led both the American Lutheran Church (now part of the ELCA) and Missouri Synod.