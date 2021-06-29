University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh
Spring 2021 Dean's List and Honor Roll
Trent Bachman, Junior, Honor Roll
Lukas Buchholz, Senior, Dean's List
Kelsy Capstran, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Nicole Fay, Senior, Honor Roll
Kelsey Felicijan, Senior, Dean's List
Jenna Hawk, Senior, Honor Roll
Rachel Hawley, Sophomore, Dean's List
Madeline Hilmershausen, Junior, Dean's List
Coral Jerez-Makely, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Nevin Kitzmiller, Senior, Honor Roll
Jared Larson, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Esther Lawrence, Senior, Honor Roll
Elizabeth Michaels, Freshman, Honor Roll
Reagan Nordenstrom, Junior, Honor Roll
Benjamin Stremer, Senior, Dean's List
Taylor Wentz, Sophomore, Dean's List
University of Wisconsin - Stout
Spring 2021 Graduates
Abigayle Gardiner, BS Digital Marketing Technology, BS Graphic Communications, BS Information & Communications Technology, Business Administration Minor
Jack Olson, BFA Game Design & Development Art
Joshua Teeters, BS Computer Science, Computer Networking Systems & Design, Information Security Management Minor
Winona State University
Spring 2021 Dean's List
Avery Meiter
Cammi Riemer
Spring 2021 Graduates
Kennedy Jilot, Bachelor of Science, Recreation, Tourism and Therapeutic Recreation