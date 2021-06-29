University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh

Spring 2021 Dean's List and Honor Roll

Trent Bachman, Junior, Honor Roll

Lukas Buchholz, Senior, Dean's List

Kelsy Capstran, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Nicole Fay, Senior, Honor Roll

Kelsey Felicijan, Senior, Dean's List

Jenna Hawk, Senior, Honor Roll

Rachel Hawley, Sophomore, Dean's List

Madeline Hilmershausen, Junior, Dean's List

Coral Jerez-Makely, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Nevin Kitzmiller, Senior, Honor Roll

Jared Larson, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Esther Lawrence, Senior, Honor Roll

Elizabeth Michaels, Freshman, Honor Roll

Reagan Nordenstrom, Junior, Honor Roll

Benjamin Stremer, Senior, Dean's List

Taylor Wentz, Sophomore, Dean's List

University of Wisconsin - Stout

Spring 2021 Graduates

Abigayle Gardiner, BS Digital Marketing Technology, BS Graphic Communications, BS Information & Communications Technology, Business Administration Minor

Jack Olson, BFA Game Design & Development Art

Joshua Teeters, BS Computer Science, Computer Networking Systems & Design, Information Security Management Minor

Winona State University

Spring 2021 Dean's List

Avery Meiter

Cammi Riemer

Spring 2021 Graduates

Kennedy Jilot, Bachelor of Science, Recreation, Tourism and Therapeutic Recreation

