With so many needs in a congregation, how does a pastor meet them all as just one person? Between congregants who have health issues, are dealing with divorce, retiring from their jobs, or adjusting to an empty nest after the kids move away, there’s always a variety of needs to be met.
In many churches around the world, including at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, a group of volunteers helps their fellow congregants through the Stephen Ministry program.
Stephen Ministry trains lay people to be caregivers, which supplements pastoral care in their congregations. The program, which was launched in 1975 in St. Louis, has since spread to Christian churches of all denominations in over 25 countries.
At Christ Lutheran, a group of six new Stephen Ministers celebrated the completion of their training on Jan. 29. They were the second class of ministers since the program was brought there in 2019.
That group of four began 50 hours of training in August 2022.
Throughout that time they role-played and conditioned themselves for the often heavy, sensitive nature of being a Stephen Minister. Ministers might help people grieving the loss of loved ones, people with cancer or terminal illnesses, people who have been impacted by violence, people who have lost their jobs, and people who are struggling with infertility.
Pastor Sue Beadle identifies members of the church who could use someone to listen to them and refers them.
During the 50 hours of training, ministers-to-be learn what they are and are not supposed to do in their role as a caregiver. The students study 18 training modules over the course of 20 classes.
Stephen Ministry is a complete system for training and organizing laypeople to provide one-to-one care to hurting people in the congregation and community.
All caregiving is one-on-one—couples or families are not ministered to together—and the sex of the caregiver and receiver is always the same. The care receivers must be at least 18 years old.
Age is not necessarily a factor when pairing caregivers and receivers, as one case study for the program showed a 20-year-old was a good match to help an 84-year-old.
Vicky Heimbecker and David Erickson are currently the leaders for the Stephen Ministry training at Christ Lutheran Church. They said they’ve been “blown away” by how the instructional books cover so many bases and potential scenarios between caregivers and care receivers.
Pastor Sue, along with Heimbecker and Erickson, try to match up personalities and have a sense of which caregivers could be a good match for their church members in need.
“We see something that could make them a good match,” Heimbecker said. “It’s not always a given they’ll be the same age or have common interests.”
The ministers cannot help those with drug or alcohol dependencies, and if one of the care receivers has needs beyond the scope of Stephen Ministry, the ministers have been trained in how to talk to their receiver about being seen by a mental health professional.
Ministers are trained in how to be assertive, have good listening skills, ask deeper questions, refer people to mental health professionals, and how to get receivers to feel empowered to make decisions about their lives.
“These books have lessons on everything, that’s why the training is so intense,” Heimbecker said. “It is a calling, it is a commitment.”
Little has changed about the program since it first launched in St. Louis in 1975, which speaks to how well thought out and solid it was from the beginning, she said.
In 2020, the church got creative in how to serve others when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. While the virus disrupted home visits between caregivers and receivers—phone calls, emails, and other alternative methods of communication were employed until face-to-face contact was safe again.
Though, that isn't why there weren’t classes commissioned in 2020 or 2021; rather, finding enough committed people to make up a class has been difficult.
Currently, two members of the church are receiving care from a Stephen Minister and 10 people have been cared for overall since 2019.
The amount of time a caregiver and their receiver remain paired-up is not predetermined, and the relationship can go on as long as it needs to. Depending upon the issues, the relationship could last months to years. It’s also possible that one issue may end and another arises, necessitating the caregiver continue to help their receiver in a different capacity.
Stephen Ministers are what Heimbecker calls the “after people”—for after a funeral, after getting out of prison—times when a person may find themselves feeling lost and alone.
However, the caregiver is just meant to listen to the needs or problems of their receiver, but not act as a therapist or counselor to them.
“We’re not there to fix it,” Heimbecker said. “There are times where the care receiver says stuff to their caregiver they wouldn’t tell anyone else. We’re not there to fix anything, we’re just there to listen, ask questions, and get them thinking. We’re just the caregivers. The cure giver is God.”
Once a minister is commissioned, the leadership team continues to work with them throughout the process.
“We don’t just leave them out to swing in the wind,” Heimbecker said. “We have follow up sessions, we ask, ‘how can we help you to minister better?’ When trying to match ministers with receivers—sometimes ministers feel overwhelmed and are leery to take on that care. But we tell them that we are here to walk the walk with them.”
“It’s an ongoing learning process to keep the ministers fresh, knowledgeable, tuned-in, and keep them doing the best possible job,” Erickson added.
So far, they haven’t had to turn down anyone who has expressed interest in becoming a minister, but are prepared to do so if they feel a person’s talents are better suited to other needs in the church.
The Stephen Ministry training can even help those who may already be doing some form of caregiving, Heimbecker said. For instance, someone may already be caring for an elderly parent, and the program could help them learn methods to improve those relationships.
“Our ministers are rewarded because of the relationships they form,” Heimbecker said.