On Jan. 29, Christ Lutheran Church commissioned their second class of Stephen Ministers. Stephen Ministers are lay congregation members trained to provide care to hurting individuals.

The new class, from left to right, are: Harlyn Ringhand, Sandra Weiss, Erin Alft, and Michael Gest.

With so many needs in a congregation, how does a pastor meet them all as just one person? Between congregants who have health issues, are dealing with divorce, retiring from their jobs, or adjusting to an empty nest after the kids move away, there’s always a variety of needs to be met.

In many churches around the world, including at Christ Lutheran Church in DeForest, a group of volunteers helps their fellow congregants through the Stephen Ministry program.

