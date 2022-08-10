University of Wisconsin - Madison
Spring 2022 Graduates
- Emma Dreischmeier, DeForest, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Madeline Oie, DeForest, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy
- Benjamin Armstrong, DeForest, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, DeForest, Mechanical Engineering
- Rachel Belter, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work
- John Brasel, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
- Kelsey Brasel, DeForest, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy
- John Cusimano, DeForest, School of Business, Master of Business Administration, Business: General Management
- Sean Duminie, DeForest, School of Med & Public Health, Doctor of Medicine, Medicine
- Kaitlin Durnen, DeForest, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Genetics and Genomics
- Eric Edison, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Data Science and Economics
- Jakob Eigenberger, DeForest, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies, Consumer Behavior and Marketplace Studies
- Tyler Eilenfeldt, DeForest, School of Business, Master of Business Administration, Business: Marketing
- Mason Her, DeForest, School of Education, Master of Science-Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling, Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling
- Allison Jacobsen, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences and Environmental Studies, Graduated with Distinction
- Savannah Kind, DeForest, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences and Life Sciences Communication
- Conley Malone, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology
- Katie Meling, DeForest, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Science-Biotechnology
- Kaylee Sadeghpour-Hess, DeForest, School of Business, Master of Accountancy, Business: Accounting,
- Anna Schwenn, DeForest, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology
- Joshua Thurber, DeForest, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Accounting, Graduated with Distinction
- Ava VanDommelen, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science with Honors in the Liberal Arts, Biology and Psychology
- Sarina Vang, DeForest, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education
- Jordan VonBehren, DeForest, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
- Jake Yandre, DeForest, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy
- Kaitlyn Younger, DeForest, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Food Science, Graduated with Distinction
- Xavier Zimmerman, DeForest, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Data Science and Philosophy
- Karina Araujo Sierra, Windsor, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education
- Allyson Arens, Windsor, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing
- Katie Sergenian, Windsor, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science-Nursing, Nursing