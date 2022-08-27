Dean Health Plan recently awarded a $1,000 wellness grant to St. Olaf Church in DeForest.
The grant will make it possible for the church to offer quarterly programs for personal growth and learning, allowing for stress release and deepening of self-awareness for staff. Quarterly programs include acupressure for stress relief, stress management techniques, and meditation and mindfulness training.
“We are committed to supporting the health and well-being of the community and our members, said Teri Helmke, Dean Health Plan’s Director of Employer Health Services. “Our employer groups are a great place to start to establish new healthy patterns. We offer the best first place for members to trust us with their health care.”
Dean Health Plan accepts employer applications for its wellness grants annually. This year, eight organizations were awarded. A multi-disciplinary committee reviews the applications and uses a rating system to determine recipients. The Fall 2022 wellness grant application is now open for insured groups at www.deancare.com/employers/workplace-wellness.
“Award-winners successfully demonstrated that their wellness programs are measurable and align with a ‘whole person’ approach to wellness,” said Helmke. Dean Health Plan has a Platinum award-winning Health & Wellness Program through the Wellness Council of America.