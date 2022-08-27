St. Olaf
Buy Now

St. Olaf Church is located at 615 Jefferson Street in DeForest.

 Adam Lindemer

Dean Health Plan recently awarded a $1,000 wellness grant to St. Olaf Church in DeForest.

The grant will make it possible for the church to offer quarterly programs for personal growth and learning, allowing for stress release and deepening of self-awareness for staff. Quarterly programs include acupressure for stress relief, stress management techniques, and meditation and mindfulness training.