University of Minnesota-Duluth
Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Taylor G. Koehnen, Senior, College of Science and Engineering, Biology
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Spring 2021 Graduates
Kristen Clark, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors
Maddie Kaphingst, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Alyssa Kuchar, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major
Maddisen Long-Pero, Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies
Meghan McIntyre, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry Major with American Society (ASBMB) Certification; CSH Individualized Option (BS)
Michael Pilecky, Bachelor of Science, Statistics Major: Actuarial Science Concentration; Economics Major
David Mngodo, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Fitness Track
Dayna Trimborn, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Lindi Winter, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis
Sophia Zilker, Bachelor of Science, Archaeological Studies Major; CASSH Program Option