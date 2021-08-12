University of Minnesota-Duluth

Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Taylor G. Koehnen, Senior, College of Science and Engineering, Biology

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Spring 2021 Graduates

Kristen Clark, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors

Maddie Kaphingst, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Alyssa Kuchar, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy Major

Maddisen Long-Pero, Master of Science, Physician Assistant Studies

Meghan McIntyre, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry Major with American Society (ASBMB) Certification; CSH Individualized Option (BS)

Michael Pilecky, Bachelor of Science, Statistics Major: Actuarial Science Concentration; Economics Major

David Mngodo, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science — Fitness Track

Dayna Trimborn, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major

Lindi Winter, Master of Science in Education, Professional Development: Learning Community Emphasis

Sophia Zilker, Bachelor of Science, Archaeological Studies Major; CASSH Program Option

