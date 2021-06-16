Coastal Carolina University

Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Kayla Doucette, Marine Science

Edgewood College

Spring 2021 Honors

Isabel Burke

Riley Culver

Leah Doucette

Cecile Fuchs

Samantha Gabris

Cassidy Kloos

Nicole Lee

Madeline McMahon

Megan Mickelson

Skylar Olson

Nicole Read

Sage Williams

Kaitlyn Wojcik

Marquette University

Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Hannah Baldus, Criminology and Law Studies

Travis Nelson, Biomedical Sciences

Sara Wettstein, Exercise Physiology

University of Iowa

Spring 2021 Graduates

Ariel Deprey, Marketing, Tippie College of Business (also Spring 2021 University of Iowa Dean’s List)

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Spring 2021 Honors

Juan Albis, Semester Honors

Elizabeth Horner, Semester High Honors

Ryan Ramminger, Semester Honors

Hannah Soucek, Semester High Honors

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Spring 2021 Honors

Charles Czaplewski, Sophomore, Honors

Allison Durst, Senior, High Honors

Hayley Entzminger, Senior, High Honors

Alexander Kucharski, Junior, Highest Honors

Erin Lomasney, Junior, High Honors

Treyten Schroeder, Freshman, High Honors

